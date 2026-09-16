Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI backs bills in US Congress on AI and biological weapon threats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI backs bills in US Congress on AI and biological weapon threats

OpenAI backs bills in US Congress on AI and biological weapon threats
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to a reporter in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo
OpenAI backs bills in US Congress on AI and biological weapon threats
FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI backs bills in US Congress on AI and biological weapon threats
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023./File Photo/File Photo
16 Sep 2026 06:07AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2026 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 15 : OpenAI is endorsing a series of bipartisan bills before the U.S. Congress that the company says will help to prevent artificial intelligence models from accelerating the threat of biological weapons and synthetic viruses, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

• The ChatGPT-maker is endorsing the Web of Biological Data Act, the AI-Ready Bio-Data Standards Act and the Scale Biology Act, the spokesperson said. Politico earlier reported the endorsements.

• OpenAI is also backing a key provision of the FRONTIER Act that requires leading AI companies to embed independent evaluators to assess the safety of their models, the spokesperson said.

• Concerns about advanced AI have escalated, with heads of top U.S. AI labs including OpenAI also calling for a slowdown in the pace of advanced AI development.

• Last week, OpenAI said it ​was pushing for mandatory national AI safety requirements in the United States.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement