OpenAI to begin testing ads in ChatGPT's free and Go tiers in US
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

17 Jan 2026 02:09AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2026 02:22AM)
Jan 16 : OpenAI said on Friday it plans to start testing ads in its chatbot ChatGPT's free and Go tiers, for users in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI plans to test ads at the bottom of the answers in ChatGPT when there is a relevant sponsored product or service based on the user's current conversation, it said in a statement.

"Ads will be clearly labeled and separated from the organic answer," OpenAI said.

Separately, OpenAI said that, starting on Friday, it's rolling out its low-cost subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, everywhere ChatGPT is available.

In the U.S., Go will be available for $8 per month.

Source: Reuters
