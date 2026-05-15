OpenAI brings Codex coding tool to ChatGPT mobile app

May 14 : OpenAI said on Thursday its coding tool Codex was being added to the ChatGPT mobile app, expanding access to the product as competition intensifies in the market for AI code-generation tools.

Coding tools have become an important way for AI companies to reach business customers, with OpenAI competing against rivals, including Anthropic, whose Claude Code tool has gained traction among developers.

Codex can perform tasks such as writing features, answering questions about codebase, fixing bugs and proposing pull requests for review. The mobile app allows users to stay in the loop remotely after connecting to machines where Codex is running, enabling them to review outputs, approve changes and start new tasks.

The tool, launched as a desktop app in February, is being rolled out as a preview within the ChatGPT mobile app on iOS and Android, OpenAI said. It can connect only to macOS systems, with Windows support expected to be introduced soon.