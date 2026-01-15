OpenAI to buy compute power from Cerebras in deal worth more than $10 billion, source says

Jan 14 : OpenAI said on Wednesday it has agreed to purchase up to 750 megawatts of computing power over three years from Cerebras as the ChatGPT maker looks to pull ahead in the AI race and capitalize on growing demand.

The deal is worth more than $10 billion over the course of the contract, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It also underscores the industry's strong appetite for computing power as companies race to build systems and applications that can rival or surpass human intelligence.

"Integrating Cerebras into our mix of compute solutions is all about making our AI respond much faster," OpenAI said in a post on its website.

"When AI responds in real time, users do more with it, stay longer, and run higher-value workloads."

The ChatGPT maker plans to use the systems built by Cerebras to power its popular chatbot in what is the latest in a string of multi-billion-dollar deals struck by OpenAI.

The capacity will come online in multiple tranches through 2028, OpenAI said.

The company's deals and investments are laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value it at up to $1 trillion, Reuters had reported last year.