Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI CEO says 'optimistic' on global AI coordination
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OpenAI CEO says 'optimistic' on global AI coordination

OpenAI CEO says 'optimistic' on global AI coordination

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator speaks during a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

12 Jun 2023 02:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday said a tour of capital cities had left him "quite optimistic" about prospects for global coordination on artificial intelligence (AI).

The public face of the startup, backed by Microsoft Corp, has been on a whirlwind tour looking to capitalise on interest in generative AI and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology.

"I came to the trip ... sceptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation to reduce existential risk but I am now wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done," Sam Altman told students in Tokyo.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.