OpenAI chief granted Indonesia's first golden visa

JAKARTA: OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has been granted Indonesia's first golden visa, officials said, as Southeast Asia's biggest economy looks to attract wealthy foreign investors.

The co-founder of the ChatGPT bot sensation was granted a 10-year visa for his potential contributions to the development of artificial intelligence in Indonesia, director-general of immigration Silmy Karim said in a statement late Monday.

"Once the holders of Golden Visa arrive in Indonesia, they no longer need to apply for a temporary stay permit at the immigration office," he said.

"We are rolling out the red carpet in return for the resources they provide to Indonesia."

The US-based tech entrepreneur was also granted a special visa because of his international reputation as the head of the artificial intelligence research and development company, the official said.