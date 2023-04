(Corrects headline and story to show a $300 million share sale, not $10 bln or $10.3 billion)

OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, has closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27 billion and $29 billion, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

(This story has been corrected to say a $300 million share sale, not $10 billion or $10.3 billion, in the headline and paragraph 1)