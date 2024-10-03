OpenAI closes US$6.6 billion funding haul with investment from Microsoft and Nvidia

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has raised US$6.6 billion from investors, which could value the company at US$157 billion and cement its position as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

The funding has attracted returning venture capital investors including Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures, as well as OpenAI's biggest corporate backer Microsoft, and new participation from Nvidia.

The closing of the funds coincides with the company's ongoing restructuring efforts and executive changes, including the abrupt departure of its longtime Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, last week.

Altimeter Capital, Fidelity, SoftBank, and Abu Dhabi's state-backed investment firm MGX also participated in the round.

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar told employees on Wednesday that the company will be able to provide liquidity for them through a tender offer to buy back their shares in the company following the funding, although no details and timing have been decided, according to a source. Earlier this year, the company allowed some employees to cash out their shares at a valuation of US$86 billion.