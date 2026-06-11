OpenAI considers drastic price cuts, anticipating war for users with Anthropic, WSJ reports
June 10 : OpenAI is considering drastically reducing the prices it charges users as it seeks to win customers from its competitor Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company might lower prices for tokens, the central unit for gauging AI costs, though the discussions are still in flux, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Source: Reuters
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