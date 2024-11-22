OpenAI considers taking on Google with browser, the Information reports

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI has recently considered developing a web browser that would combine with its chatbot and has separately discussed or struck deals to power search features, the Information reported on Thursday.

OpenAI has spoken about the search product with website and app developers such as Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite and Priceline, the report said, citing people who have seen prototypes or designs of the products.

Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The move could pit the Sam Altman-led company against search giant Google, which commands the lion's share of the browser and search market. OpenAI has already entered the search market with SearchGPT.

Alphabet shares were down 1 per cent after the bell, after falling nearly 5 per cent in regular trading on Thursday.