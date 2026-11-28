Nov 27 : OpenAI has launched a new legal action against Apple, accusing the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets and blocking its access to hardware suppliers, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The ChatGPT maker filed the lawsuit in a California court on Friday, according to the report.

Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Tensions between the two tech companies have escalated as the intensifying race to develop AI products fuels competition for talent and proprietary technology.

Earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees, alleging misappropriation of its trade secrets to benefit the ChatGPT owner's foray into consumer hardware. OpenAI has denied those allegations.