OpenAI does not expect to be cash-flow positive until 2029, Bloomberg News reports

OpenAI is not expecting its cash flow to turn positive until 2029, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence bellwether is grappling with significant costs from chips, data centers and talent needed to develop cutting-edge AI systems, according to the report.

By 2029, OpenAI expects its revenue will surpass $125 billion. Fueled by the strength of its paid AI software, OpenAI forecast to more than triple its revenue to $12.7 billion in 2025, the report said.

In September last year, Reuters reported that OpenAI was anticipating its revenue would surpass $11.6 billion in 2025, citing sources who were privy to the matter, adding that its revenue in 2024 would touch $3.7 billion, a figure corroborated by the Bloomberg report.

In more than two years since OpenAI rolled out its ChatGPT chatbot, it has introduced a bevvy of subscription offerings for consumers and businesses. In February, its paying business users crossed 2 million, more than double the number from its last update in September.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.