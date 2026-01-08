OpenAI earmarks $50 billion for employee stock grant pool, The Information reports

Jan ‌7 : OpenAI last fall set aside an employee stock grant pool equivalent to 10 per cent of the company, valued at $500 billion in October, The ‌Information reported on Wednesday, ‌citing two people with knowledge of the plans.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' ‍request for a comment.

OpenAI has already given $80 billion in vested equity, which, along with the employee ​stock grant pool, ‌comprises about 26 per cent of the company, according to the ​report.

The company has been in preliminary ⁠talks with some ‌investors about raising funds ​at a valuation of around $750 billion, The Information reported ‍in December, a 50 per cent jump from ⁠OpenAI's reported $500 billion valuation in ​October.