Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI executives have discussed accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI executives have discussed accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior, WSJ reports

OpenAI executives have discussed accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI executives have discussed accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
17 Jun 2025 04:12AM (Updated: 17 Jun 2025 04:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Executives at OpenAI have discussed accusing the company's major backer, Microsoft, of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI's effort could involve seeking a federal regulatory review of the terms of its contract with Microsoft for potential violations of antitrust law, as well as a public campaign, the report said.

Such a move could unravel one of the most pivotal tech partnerships in the fast-growing field of artificial intelligence.

Microsoft partnered with OpenAI in 2019, investing $1 billion to support the startup's development of AI technologies on its Azure cloud platform.

The early bet gave Microsoft a front-row seat in the AI race and helped propel both companies to the forefront of the industry.

Since then, however, OpenAI has been looking for ways to reduce its reliance on the tech heavyweight. The company plans to add Alphabet's Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Previous regulatory concerns have already prompted Microsoft to make concessions. Last year, it gave up its board observer seat at OpenAI to address antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and the UK over its influence on the startup.

Spokespersons for OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement