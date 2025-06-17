OpenAI executives have discussed accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior, WSJ reports

Executives at OpenAI have discussed accusing the company's major backer, Microsoft, of anticompetitive behavior during their partnership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI's effort could involve seeking a federal regulatory review of the terms of its contract with Microsoft for potential violations of antitrust law, as well as a public campaign, the report said.

Such a move could unravel one of the most pivotal tech partnerships in the fast-growing field of artificial intelligence.

Microsoft partnered with OpenAI in 2019, investing $1 billion to support the startup's development of AI technologies on its Azure cloud platform.

The early bet gave Microsoft a front-row seat in the AI race and helped propel both companies to the forefront of the industry.

Since then, however, OpenAI has been looking for ways to reduce its reliance on the tech heavyweight. The company plans to add Alphabet's Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Previous regulatory concerns have already prompted Microsoft to make concessions. Last year, it gave up its board observer seat at OpenAI to address antitrust scrutiny in the U.S. and the UK over its influence on the startup.

Spokespersons for OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.