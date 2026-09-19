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OpenAI expects to burn through almost $280 billion by 2030, FT reports
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OpenAI expects to burn through almost $280 billion by 2030, FT reports

OpenAI expects to burn through almost $280 billion by 2030, FT reports
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
OpenAI expects to burn through almost $280 billion by 2030, FT reports
An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
OpenAI expects to burn through almost $280 billion by 2030, FT reports
An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
19 Sep 2026 06:42AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2026 06:48AM)
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Sept 18 : OpenAI projects it will burn through almost $280 billion by the end of 2030, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
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