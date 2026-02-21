OpenAI expects compute spend of around $600 billion through 2030, source says

Feb 20 : OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker lays groundwork for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.

OpenAI's 2025 revenue totaled $13 billion, beating its $10 billion projection, while it spent $8 billion during the year, under its $9 billion target, the person said.

The development comes as Nvidia closes in on finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI, as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than $280 billion in total revenue by 2030, divided nearly equally across its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which had reported the development earlier.

Altman had said last year that OpenAI is committed to spending $1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power roughly 25 million U.S. homes.

Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI told investors the expenses associated with running its AI models, referred to as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, resulting in a fall in its adjusted gross margin to 33 per cent from 40 per cent in 2024.