OpenAI gets US approval for broad GPT-5.6 rollout, Axios reports

July 7 : The U.S. Department of Commerce has approved a broad launch of OpenAI's advanced GPT 5.6 model, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

OpenAI expects to do a wide release of GPT 5.6 this week following additional testing and meetings between the company and government officials, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

OpenAI, White House, and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, OpenAI said it was delaying a full public launch of GPT‑5.6 at the U.S. government's request, limiting the AI model's initial access to a small group of vetted partners whose details were shared with the authorities.