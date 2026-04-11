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OpenAI identifies security issue involving third-party tool, says user data was not accessed
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OpenAI identifies security issue involving third-party tool, says user data was not accessed

OpenAI identifies security issue involving third-party tool, says user data was not accessed

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Apr 2026 10:04AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2026 10:13AM)
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April 10 : OpenAI said on Friday it had identified a security issue involving a third-party developer tool called Axios and is taking steps to protect the process that certifies its macOS applications are legitimate OpenAI apps.

The ChatGPT maker said it found no evidence that its user data was accessed, that its systems or intellectual property was compromised, or that its software was altered.

Source: Reuters
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