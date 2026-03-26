OpenAI indefinitely pauses plans to release erotic chatbot, FT says

March 26 : OpenAI has shelved plans to release an erotic chatbot indefinitely as it looks to focus on its core products, according to a report by the Financial Times on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Employees and investors have raised concerns about the effect of sexualized AI content on society, the report said.

OpenAI has also abruptly canceled Sora, a text-to-video model, and is now looking to focus on other research areas and rolling out more of its capabilities into a single super-app.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.