OpenAI introduces enhanced usage analytics, AI spending controls for ChatGPT Enterprise

June 18 : OpenAI on Thursday launched new usage analytics and updated spend controls for its ChatGPT Enterprise platform, designed to provide clients with greater visibility and management over their AI deployments.

The new features aim to help manage costs and track credit usage, as growing adoption of the AI tools by power users in enterprises has drawn attention to the escalating costs associated with extensive AI consumption.

Here are some details:

• OpenAI said its global admin console, a dashboard for its enterprise customers, will offer a comprehensive view of how ChatGPT and Codex credits are being used.

• Administrators can now see detailed breakdowns of consumption by individual users, different products and specific AI models, the company added.

• The new updates will allow organizations to monitor usage trends over time and identify both top users and emerging patterns in how the AI is being utilized.

• The account managers can now also set a default credit limit for their entire workspace, OpenAI said in a blog post.

• To help companies better manage AI spending, OpenAI said, the clients can also configure specific limits for different groups within the organization and create individual overrides for employees who need more AI capacity.

• OpenAI added that the new tools will also allow employees to check their credit usage and request additional credits, providing context for their requests.

• The enterprise clients can start using the new analytics and updated spend controls from Thursday, the startup said.