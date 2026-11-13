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OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for purchases
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OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for purchases

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for purchases

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI's logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Nov 2026 11:43PM (Updated: 13 Nov 2026 11:45PM)
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Nov 13 : OpenAI said on Friday it has launched ChatGPT Wallet, which lets AI agents pay for purchases without accessing users' card details, with a security check required for every transaction.

Here are more details:

• The wallet has been built in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, OpenAI said

• It will initially be available in the US to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older with eligible US-issued cards. It can be accessed through "dots", the company's always-on AI agents

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• Users can review items, the total and the selected card before each purchase, then approve it with a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan

• The payment network will provide a payment token in place of the actual card details, so neither the business nor the agent can see them, the company said

• OpenAI expects users to eventually delegate purchases to agents within certain set parameters, such as spending limits, categories or time periods

Source: Reuters
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