OpenAI launches ChatGPT Wallet, letting AI agents pay for purchases

Nov 13 : OpenAI said on Friday it has launched ChatGPT Wallet, which lets AI agents pay for purchases without accessing users' card details, with a security check required for every transaction.

Here are more details:

• The wallet has been built in partnership with American Express, Mastercard and Visa, OpenAI said

• It will initially be available in the US to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older with eligible US-issued cards. It can be accessed through "dots", the company's always-on AI agents

• Users can review items, the total and the selected card before each purchase, then approve it with a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan

• The payment network will provide a payment token in place of the actual card details, so neither the business nor the agent can see them, the company said

• OpenAI expects users to eventually delegate purchases to agents within certain set parameters, such as spending limits, categories or time periods