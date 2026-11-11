OpenAI lets businesses claim ChatGPT profiles, adds AI agents for US e-commerce firms

Nov 10 : OpenAI said on Tuesday it was launching "Businesses" in beta within ChatGPT, giving companies a way to claim and manage their profiles, update information and track how users engage with them on the chatbot.

• Through a tool called "Business Hub", companies can claim their business in ChatGPT and, once verified, update key details and add product feeds with pricing and availability

• This will also show aggregated insights, including mentions, views and website clicks, OpenAI said

• Another tool called "Business Agents" will let people chat with an agent from a business to ask about its products or services. OpenAI is initially rolling out the feature to eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US

• OpenAI said it does not share users' conversations or Business Agent chats with businesses. Insights are aggregated and are only available when there are enough conversations or interactions above certain thresholds

• Businesses can sponsor their Business Agent and use it as the destination for ChatGPT Ads, with sponsored placements labeled, the company said

• Existing OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can work with their OpenAI representative to claim their business, while Shopify merchants can connect their stores through Business Hub or the Shopify admin