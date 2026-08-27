OpenAI, Nvidia CEOs to speak at tech-focused G20 meeting

Aug 27 : Nvidia's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman are scheduled to appear at a tech-focused Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina next week, according to a source familiar with the event details.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Meta's Dina Powell McCormick and venture capitalist and former White House AI adviser David Sacks are scheduled to appear virtually at the event, according to the source.

Altman will participate in a "fireside chat" with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a company spokesperson said, adding the CEO will discuss "upcoming advances in AI technology.” A spokesperson for Huang did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The meeting is one of a series of gatherings taking place over the next few months leading up to the Group of 20 leaders summit in Miami in December, led this year by the U.S. Technology and commerce officials from member countries will discuss “AI and other emerging technologies” at the Raleigh meeting, according to the event website.