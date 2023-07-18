OpenAI partners with American Journalism Project to support local news

OpenAI is committing $5 million to the American Journalism Project (AJP) under a partnership that will look for ways to support local news through artificial intelligence, the Microsoft-backed startup said on Tuesday.

The deal will also give the non-profit and related organizations up to $5 million in OpenAI credits for the use of the technology popularized by ChatGPT.

The move is part of a broader push by OpenAI to partner with media organizations. Last week, the startup struck an agreement with news publisher the Associated Press (AP) to license a part of AP's archive of stories and explore generative AI's use in news.

The AJP funding will help create a studio that allows local news outlets try out OpenAI's technology. It will also distribute grants to around 10 of its portfolio organizations to pilot and experiment with the AI applications.

"With this partnership, we aim to promote ways for AI to enhance — rather than imperil — journalism," said Sarabeth Berman, CEO of AJP.

AJP is a venture philanthropy that provides grants to local nonprofit news organizations, to help sustain their newsrooms.

To date, it has raised $139 million from local and national funders to address the U.S.' local news crisis, and backed 41 nonprofit local news organizations across the country.