OpenAI partners with American Journalism Project to support local news

OpenAI is committing US$5 million to the American Journalism Project (AJP) under a partnership that will look for ways to support local news through artificial intelligence, the Microsoft-backed startup said on Tuesday (Jul 18).

The deal will also give the non-profit and related organisations up to US$5 million in OpenAI credits for the use of the technology popularised by ChatGPT.

The move is part of a broader push by OpenAI to partner with media organisations. Last week, the startup struck an agreement with news publisher the Associated Press (AP) to license a part of AP's archive of stories and explore generative AI's use in news.

The AJP funding will help create a studio that allows local news outlets try out OpenAI's technology. It will also distribute grants to around 10 of its portfolio organisations to pilot and experiment with the AI applications.

"With this partnership, we aim to promote ways for AI to enhance — rather than imperil — journalism," said Sarabeth Berman, CEO of AJP.