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OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports
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OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports

OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reports

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo and a keyboard in this illustration created on October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Oct 2026 09:24AM
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Oct 27 : OpenAI plans to buy Google's AI chips, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, as technology companies ramp up spending on data centers and semiconductors to meet surging demand for AI computing.

The planned purchase would deepen ties between OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, which compete in AI products and search. The report did not disclose financial terms or other details.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours, while OpenAI declined to comment.

OpenAI is one of the largest buyers of Nvidia's graphics processing units, or GPUs, which the ChatGPT maker uses to train AI models and run inference computing.

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Reuters reported in June 2025 that OpenAI had begun renting Google's AI chips.

Google's Tensor Processing Units, or TPUs, have gained traction as an alternative to Nvidia's market-leading AI chips as companies seek cheaper options and chips suited to running AI models. Google began selling TPUs directly to some customers this year.

Alphabet will report its quarterly results later on Wednesday, with investors looking for signs that its heavy investment in AI is continuing to drive growth in its cloud business.

Source: Reuters
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