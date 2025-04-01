OpenAI plans to release open-weight language model in coming months

OpenAI is planning to release its first open-weight language model with reasoning capabilities since GPT‑2 in the coming months, CEO Sam Altman said on Monday.

An open-weight language model's trained parameters or weights are publicly accessible, which can be used by developers to analyze and fine-tune the model for specific tasks without requiring original training data.

These language models are different from open-source models, which provide access to the complete source code, training data and methodologies.

The company will speak with developers about how to make an open-weight language model useful, Altman said in his post on X.

The first event will take place in San Francisco within a few weeks, followed by sessions in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

"We still have some decisions to make, so we are hosting developer events to gather feedback and later play with early prototypes," he said.

Altman had said in February the company would simplify its AI products as he outlined a new roadmap for latest models.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI must transition to a for-profit company by the end of the year to secure the full $40 billion funding led by SoftBank Group , a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The startup has said its transition to a for-profit entity is required to secure the capital it needs to develop the best AI models.

OpenAI had closed a $6.6 billion funding round in October.