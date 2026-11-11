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OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion, WSJ reports
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OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion, WSJ reports

OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion, WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
OpenAI posts steep losses even as quarterly revenue rises to $10 billion, WSJ reports
OpenAI logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
11 Nov 2026 07:53AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2026 08:05AM)
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Nov 10 : OpenAI's quarterly revenue rose about 50 per cent to $10 billion in the third quarter, but the ChatGPT maker continued to post steep operating losses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

• OpenAI told investors its adjusted operating margin improved to -109 per cent from -150 per cent in the prior quarter, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal

• OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• Meanwhile, the company's operating losses widened to $10.9 billion from $10.1 billion, the WSJ report said

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• The disclosure comes at a time when investors are closely scrutinizing the finances of AI companies, including rival Anthropic as it prepares for an IPO that could value the AI startup at about $1.4 trillion. This underscores strong investor appetite for AI companies despite concerns over profitability

• The Claude chatbot creator has started a roadshow for the share sale, which is expected to set a benchmark for the sector after years of AI-driven investor enthusiasm fueled a flood of capital into the industry

Source: Reuters
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