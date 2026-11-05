OpenAI, ready to IPO in 2027, now counts majority of sales from enterprises, Brockman says

NAPA, California, Nov 4 : OpenAI President Greg Brockman said on Wednesday the company now generates the majority of its revenue from enterprise sales and he believes it will be ready to go public in 2027.

Brockman said the AI lab has been ramping up sales to businesses in competition with rival Anthropic, which is likely to go public before year end, including pushing its Codex agent.

The AI executive spoke at a Wall Street Journal tech conference in Napa, California. When asked on stage if OpenAI will be ready for an IPO next year, he said, "I think so."

San Francisco's OpenAI has been racing to ramp up fundraising, Reuters reported, in order to capitalize on its recent growth after delaying its IPO plans.