WASHINGTON, Aug 26 : AI agents spun up by OpenAI broke into its own networks during tests gone wrong, the company said in a report published Wednesday.

The 37-page report reveals previously undisclosed aspects of the recent hacking spree powered by OpenAI's most advanced models.

Some of the rogue behavior, which culminated in the highly publicized breach of the open source repository Hugging Face last month, has been disclosed or alluded to previously.

But many details are being revealed by the company for the first time. Some of them raised concern from at least one AI safety researcher, who said they pointed to potentially deeper problems with the technology at OpenAI and maybe beyond.