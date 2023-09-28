Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
OpenAI says ChatGPT can now browse internet
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Sep 2023 01:17AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 01:22AM)
:Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Wednesday that ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide users with current information and that browsing is no longer limited to data before September 2021.

"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," the company said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OpenAI announced a major update to ChatGPT earlier this week that will enable the viral chatbot to have voice conversations with users and interact using images, moving it closer to popular artificial intelligence (AI) assistants like Apple's Siri.

The artificial intelligence startup behind ChatGPT is talking to investors about a possible sale of existing shares at a much higher valuation from a few months ago, media reports said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

