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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy 
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OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy 

OpenAI says it has fired three researchers for violating sensitive information policy 

FILE PHOTO: An OpenAI logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

09 Oct 2026 02:32PM
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Oct 9 : OpenAI fired three of its researchers last week after an investigation found they violated policies on handling sensitive information, the AI major said in post on X on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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