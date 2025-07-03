Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI says it has not partnered with Robinhood for stock tokens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI says it has not partnered with Robinhood for stock tokens

OpenAI says it has not partnered with Robinhood for stock tokens

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

03 Jul 2025 04:19AM (Updated: 03 Jul 2025 04:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OpenAI said on Wednesday it has not partnered with Robinhood for the stock tokens the trading platform unveiled earlier this week.

Robinhood said on Monday it had launched tokens that would allow its customers in the European Union to get exposure to OpenAI and SpaceX.

"We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it," OpenAI said.

The issue highlights a key challenge with tokens linked to private company stock. Privately held startups often have a so-called "right of first refusal", which gives them the first opportunity to buy back their shares before the owner can sell them to an outside party.

Robinhood and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement