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OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library
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OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library

OpenAI says no user data breached after security issue with open-source library

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 May 2026 12:51PM (Updated: 14 May 2026 01:28PM)
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May 14 : OpenAI said on Wednesday it found no evidence that its user data was accessed after a security issue involving a supply-chain attack on TanStack npm, an open-source library. 

Here are some details:

• The ChatGPT-maker said it found no evidence that its production systems or intellectual property were compromised, or that their software was altered

• OpenAI said two employee devices in its corporate environment were impacted after TanStack, a widely used open-source library, got compromised earlier this week

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• Limited credential material was exfiltrated from these code repositories and no other information or code was impacted, OpenAI said

• The AI firm said that it isolated the impacted systems immediately after the attack and temporarily restricted code-deployment workflows, to contain impact

• OpenAI said it is rotating code-signing certificates, which would require macOS users to update their applications

• OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details

Source: Reuters
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