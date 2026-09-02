SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 - OpenAI has determined that one of its upcoming models is so capable that it requires extra safety layers during its development and eventual release.

The company's internal testing showed that the model, called Astra, is significantly more capable than the most advanced OpenAI model available to the public today, GPT-5.6 Sol, OpenAI officials said on Tuesday.

The ChatGPT maker is continuing to navigate intense safety concerns after OpenAI-created agents broke out of their testing arena and hacked open-source platform Hugging ‌Face. The incident prompted OpenAI to pause much of its model development for two weeks to bolster its defenses.

Astra wasn't involved in the Hugging Face incident, but its capabilities still require more careful measures, OpenAI officials said.