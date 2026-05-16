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OpenAI seals deal in Malta to give all Maltese access to ChatGPT Plus
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OpenAI seals deal in Malta to give all Maltese access to ChatGPT Plus

OpenAI seals deal in Malta to give all Maltese access to ChatGPT Plus

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 May 2026 06:31PM
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May 16 : U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI said on Saturday it had signed a deal with the government of Malta to give all residents access to its ChatGPT Plus service for one year after they follow a course on how to use AI.

• The programme will start in May and is expected to scale up as more Maltese residents complete the course, which will be free.

• It will also be open to Maltese citizens living abroad.

• "We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers," Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was quoted as saying in an OpenAI statement.

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• Malta is the first country to launch such a programme.

• The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Source: Reuters
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