OpenAI seals deal in Malta to give all Maltese access to ChatGPT Plus

May 16 : U.S. artificial intelligence company OpenAI said on Saturday it had signed a deal with the government of Malta to give all residents access to its ChatGPT Plus service for one year after they follow a course on how to use AI.

• The programme will start in May and is expected to scale up as more Maltese residents complete the course, which will be free.

• It will also be open to Maltese citizens living abroad.

• "We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers," Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was quoted as saying in an OpenAI statement.

• Malta is the first country to launch such a programme.

• The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.