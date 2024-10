OpenAI said on Thursday it has secured a new $4 billion credit facility, in addition to the $6.6 billion investment the AI startup unveiled on Wednesday.

The revolving credit facility that is undrawn at closing has been established with JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , Santander, Wells Fargo, SMBC, UBS and HSBC.

The company now has access to over $10 billion in liquidity, OpenAI said in a blog post.