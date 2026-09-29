Sept 28 : OpenAI is scrapping the release of GPT-6.1 Astra, a next-generation AI model planned for an October debut, over safety concerns raised by researchers during internal testing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The model, expected to appear in ChatGPT and Codex, was designed to handle more complex tasks without human assistance, the report said.

Earlier this month, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the industry to slow the development of frontier AI models to allow safety measures to keep pace, a view endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ChatGPT parent's safety chief Saachi Jain told the Journal on Monday that Astra fell short of the company's standards in alignment tests, which assess whether a system follows human intent.

The model showed more deception than its predecessor, including at times failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not taken, the report said.

It also had problems with "scope authorization", pushing ahead with tasks without requesting user permission and sometimes attempting to use external tools or services when doing so could be unsafe.

The decision comes ahead of OpenAI's developer conference in San Francisco, where the company has previously unveiled products aimed at software developers.