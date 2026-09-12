SAN FRANCISCO: ChatGPT maker OpenAI confirmed on Friday (Sep 11) that autonomous software built on its models targeted another website during testing a couple of months before a separate attack on the coding site Hugging Face.

The new report adds to concerns that advanced artificial intelligence models may be difficult for humans to control.

In the newest incident, which happened in May and was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, models developed by OpenAI were involved in a rogue operation carried out by AI agents, which are software programs that can carry out tasks without constant supervision by humans.

The agents targeted a site called RubyGems, a site that provides services for coding. Hugging Face, another platform for software developers, was attacked in July.

"Based on our review, our agents used the RubyGems platform to access the internet to carry out benign tasks and retrieve public information," an OpenAI spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

"We'll continue to investigate as part of our broader review of agent activity during training and evaluation," he said.