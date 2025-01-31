OpenAI in talks for investment round valuing it up to $340 billion, WSJ reports

Logo
Business

Business

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

31 Jan 2025 03:43AM
OpenAI is in talks for an investment round that would value the AI startup at up to $340 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

