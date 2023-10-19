Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

OpenAI in talks to sell shares at $86 billion valuation - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

OpenAI in talks to sell shares at $86 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

OpenAI in talks to sell shares at $86 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 05:58AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 06:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:ChatGPT creator OpenAI is in talks to sell existing employees' shares at an $86 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal had said that OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, was seeking a valuation of up to $90 billion for a sale of shares.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ChatGPT, a chatbot that can generate human-like responses based on user prompts, has helped AI's popularity erupt and has fueled a meteoric rise in the valuation of San Francisco-based OpenAI. The company had earlier this year made a $300 million share sale at a valuation of $30 billion.

OpenAI is negotiating a tender offer with potential investors, Bloomberg reported, adding that the firm has not finalized allocations and terms could still change.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.