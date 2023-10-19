OpenAI in talks to sell shares at $86 billion valuation - Bloomberg News

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is in talks to sell existing employees' shares at an $86 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
