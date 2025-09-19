Logo
OpenAI taps Apple supplier to make AI device, the Information reports
19 Sep 2025 09:30PM
OpenAI has signed a deal with Apple device assembler, Luxshare, to make a consumer device, the Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The device is currently a prototype under development and is expected to be pocket-sized and aware of context, designed to work closely with the ChatGPT parent's artificial intelligence models.

Luxshare and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

OpenAI bought hardware startup io Products, founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, earlier this year in a $6.5 billion deal, underscoring its push to move beyond software into consumer hardware.

Luxshare, a major assembler of Apple's iPhones and AirPods, would bring large-scale manufacturing capabilities to OpenAI's effort.

Source: Reuters
