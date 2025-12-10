OpenAI taps Slack CEO Denise Dresser as chief revenue officer

Dec 9 : OpenAI on Tuesday appointed Slack CEO Denise Dresser as its chief revenue officer, as the ChatGPT maker looks to expand its enterprise business.

Dresser will oversee OpenAI's global revenue strategy, including enterprise sales and customer success.

At Slack, she led the messaging platform through its integration with Salesforce following the $27.7 billion acquisition in 2021. Before that, Dresser spent more than a decade at Salesforce, where she managed global sales operations.

The appointment comes as companies increasingly embed AI into core processes rather than limiting its use to experimental projects. OpenAI said its tools are helping workers save time and complete tasks previously considered out of reach.

In September, The Information reported that OpenAI generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, about 16 per cent more than it generated in 2024.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has seen rapid growth in business use of its AI models. The company said more than one million organizations, including Walmart, Morgan Stanley and Target, use its technology for internal operations and customer-facing applications.