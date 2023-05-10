Logo
Business

OpenAI CEO to testify in US Senate next week amid questions about technology
Business

OpenAI CEO to testify in US Senate next week amid questions about technology

OpenAI CEO to testify in US Senate next week amid questions about technology

Sam Altman speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Conference in Laguna Beach, California, US, on Oct 18, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

10 May 2023 11:40PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 11:59PM)
WASHINGTON: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will testify before a Senate panel next week as the US Congress grapples with how best to regulate artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more powerful and widespread.

Altman will testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology & the Law on Tuesday (May 9) on what laws might be needed to safeguard Americans as government and companies begin to use AI in everything from medicine to finance to surveilling workers.

It will be Altman's first testimony before Congress, the panel said in announcing the hearing.

Altman was part of a White House meeting on AI last week that discussed how to ensure regulatory safeguards. In response to a question about whether companies agree on regulations, Altman told reporters: "We're surprisingly on the same page on what needs to happen."

Another of the witnesses is Christina Montgomery, chief privacy officer at IBM.

"Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the panel. "This hearing begins our Subcommittee’s work in overseeing and illuminating AI’s advanced algorithms and powerful technology."

Source: Reuters/at

