OpenAI under investigation by group of state attorneys general, source says

June 12 : A coalition of U.S. state attorneys general has opened a sweeping investigation into OpenAI, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The ChatGPT maker was served on Friday with a subpoena seeking documents related to a wide range of its activities and the impact on users, including advertising, user engagement and retention, and the handling of consumer and health data, the source said.

The subpoena, sent by New York's attorney general, also seeks information on activities related to minors and seniors, deep learning models and internal company policies, the source added.

The probe represents the latest legal challenge for IPO-bound OpenAI, which is being sued by Florida for allegedly misrepresenting the safety of its ChatGPT platform.

The source declined to be identified while discussing the investigation, which has not been publicly announced.

An OpenAI spokesperson said: "AI is a new and powerful technology, and we work every day to safely bring its benefits to people in a responsible way. We take the concerns raised by state attorneys general seriously and intend to engage constructively with their offices."

The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe on Friday.

The Florida lawsuit, the first by a U.S. state, claims the platform has harmed children by providing information to school shooters, offering guidance on self-harm and addicting young users.

A Canadian mother also sued OpenAI and Chief Executive Sam Altman in U.S. court on Thursday, alleging ChatGPT encouraged her daughter to kill herself.

OpenAI said on Monday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO that a source said could come as early as September and value the company at up to $1 trillion.