OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI confidentially filed for a US initial public offering on Monday (Jun 8), joining rival Anthropic in a push toward the stock market as investors seek exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

OpenAI did not disclose the size or terms of the offering, and said a timeline has not yet been determined. "It may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," it said in a statement.

Reuters had reported that the AI giant is targeting a valuation of up to US$1 trillion in a stock market debut that could come as early as September.

At that valuation, OpenAI would set the stage for a trio of trillion-dollar valuation companies debuting rapidly and is seen as the most consequential test of investor appetite for high-growth technology stocks in the recent decade.

Elon Musk's SpaceX was the first off the block, filing for an IPO that would rank as the largest in history if completed, with the company pursuing a US$75 billion offering at a US$1.75 trillion valuation.

On prediction markets, where traders wager on the outcome of future events, most participants had expected OpenAI to file for an IPO before Anthropic.

THE AI ERA

The IPOs from Anthropic and OpenAI would crystallise a transformative period for the technology industry and global markets, with artificial intelligence rapidly emerging as the defining investment theme of the decade.

OpenAI said earlier this year that it was raising US$110 billion at an US$840 billion valuation from a roster of heavyweight backers including SoftBank, Amazon and Nvidia.

At the time, it also disclosed that ChatGPT had more than 900 million weekly active users and over 50 million consumer subscribers.

The IPO filing follows OpenAI renegotiating its partnership with Microsoft, one of its earliest investors, that allowed the AI pioneer to forge new partnerships with firms such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google unit.

The Windows maker's early investment, totaling US$13 billion since 2019, ​helped pave the way for OpenAI's rapid rise and powered growth at ‌the software ⁠major's Azure cloud-computing business.

In March, OpenAI said it was generating US$2 billion in monthly revenue and growing roughly four times faster than companies that defined the internet and mobile eras, including Alphabet and Meta.

That compares with about US$1 billion in quarterly revenue at the end of 2024.