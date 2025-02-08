OpenAI's Altman envisions Stargate-like programme for Europe

BERLIN : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday signaled willingness to bring a Stargate-like artificial intelligence program to Europe, saying his company would "love" to do a Stargate Europe.

Stargate is a U.S. venture launched by U.S. President Donald Trump that involves backers like OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle. Up to $500 billion will be invested in AI infrastructure over the next five years.

"We need help," Altman told students at a panel discussion at the Technical University of Berlin, stressing that it would be up to Europeans to decide how they want to set their rules for AI technology. "We'll obviously comply with whatever they are," said Altman. According to Altman, it would be in Europe's best interest to adopt AI and not lag behind the rest of the world.

OpenAI will open a new office in Munich, Germany, as part of its European expansion plans, the company announced in a press release. "Opening our first office in Germany means we can help even more people, businesses, institutions benefit from AI’s possibilities," said Altman.

OpenAI has expanded to the European continent in recent years, announcing offices in Dublin and London in 2023 and two additional ones in Paris and Brussels in 2024.

On Monday, Altman is expected to attend an AI summit in Paris, which will also be attended by several European heads of state and other government officials.