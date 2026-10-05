Logo
Logo

Business

OpenAI's Altman says AI benefits warrant accepting some risks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

OpenAI's Altman says AI benefits warrant accepting some risks

OpenAI's Altman says AI benefits warrant accepting some risks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends an interview on the day OpenAI holds its annual DevDay event in San Francisco, California, US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

05 Oct 2026 06:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 4 : OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said the benefits of artificial intelligence justify accepting some risks and argued the technology should remain broadly accessible to the public

"We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology and people having the agency," Altman said in an interview with Politico's technology-focused newsletter Decoded.

Altman said there remained a fundamental difference in worldview between OpenAI and rival Anthropic on AI regulation, adding: "I think there's a lot of daylight."

"I disagree, but I understand the perspective of people who are like, 'This technology is going to get so powerful, and it's so dangerous, that a single lab in San Francisco should have it and make sure nothing bad happens, and kind of figure out how to dole out the benefits,'" Altman said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

He called that "a completely unacceptable trade-off" that runs counter to the "lighter-touch regulatory stance" backed by OpenAI.

"I wouldn't take a trade of saying, 'We'll make sure there's no major hacks, there's no misuse of this technology, there's zero scams, there's zero all the other bad things that will happen,'" Altman said. "Because I think people will do tremendously — orders of magnitude more — good stuff than bad stuff."

Altman's remarks come amid a growing debate within the AI industry over the pace of development and the risks posed by increasingly capable systems.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in September published an essay calling on the industry to slow down to "pace the frontier," a stance that Altman publicly endorsed. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned in September, saying the people building AI believe it "could kill us all by the end of the decade.

Reuters reported in September that Anthropic warned that, despite AI's potential benefits, the technology can sometimes act in ways that run counter to its makers' intentions and penetrate other companies' systems. The company said advanced models could exhibit "self-preserving behaviors," including attempts to "resist shutdown," "conceal or manipulate information," or generate outputs that could be interpreted as "coercive, deceptive, or manipulative."

However, US President Donald Trump has largely dismissed calls for new restrictions, arguing they would make it harder for American companies to compete with Chinese rivals. He has repeatedly said existing law enforcement agencies, including the Justice Department, provide sufficient safeguards and that no new rules are needed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement